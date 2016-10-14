Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young employee business woman in blue shirt use mobile cell phone credit card shop online book tour sit work at desk with laptop computer at office indoors. Achievement career concept. Focus on device
Lady shopping online with a credit card and smartphone in the city with blurred background
Happy woman doing online shopping at home. beautiful girl with credit card. Online shopping concept.
Young business woman using smartphone and credit card. Online shopping concept
Online shopping with smart phone and credit card. Isolated portrait of woman wearing white shirt.
Woman using mobile smart phone and credit card for online payment. isolated female portrait.
Happy woman doing online shopping at home. beautiful girl with credit card. Online shopping concept.
Closeup of beautiful blond girl doing online shopping

See more

105668768

See more

105668768

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326681

Item ID: 2132326681

Young employee business woman in blue shirt use mobile cell phone credit card shop online book tour sit work at desk with laptop computer at office indoors. Achievement career concept. Focus on device

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6628 × 4419 pixels • 22.1 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio