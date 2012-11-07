Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young doctor works online. Physician working at notebook remotely from home using computer and drinking coffee.
Workflow, medic. Serious woman in medical coat holding a folder, pointing with her hand away, looking at the laptop screen.
Senior woman at home in front of her laptop taking notes, online advice or e-learning concept template, blank screen, copy space
A cute smiling girl with blond hair holds financial documents in one hand, flips them over with the other hand while talking on the phone in the home office, working remotely
Busy aged female looking through financial papers while sitting by table in the kitchen in front of laptop
Modern retirement. Pensive senior woman browsing on laptop, lying in bed, panorama with free space
Senior woman with confused expression on her face sitting behind her laptop
portrait of a pretty woman using a laptop at home

See more

578960248

See more

578960248

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124322577

Item ID: 2124322577

Young doctor works online. Physician working at notebook remotely from home using computer and drinking coffee.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3556 × 2000 pixels • 11.9 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MarinaTr

MarinaTr