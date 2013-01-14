Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young doctor woman wearing doctor uniform and stethoscope at the clinic smiling looking to the side and staring away thinking.
Portrait of beautiful young doctor in a laboratory sitting on her workplace looking at camera
Beautiful young scientist working at the laboratory
A middle aged female lab assistant doing some paperwork while sitting at the miscroscope.
Doctor woman giving test tube
Portrait of Caucasian cheerful young beautiful pretty woman doctor in white coat sitting at table in cabinet in clinic typing on computer at work, looking at camera and smiling in good mood
Doubting doctor woman showing on something
Beautiful young scientist working at the laboratory

See more

764159104

See more

764159104

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136159267

Item ID: 2136159267

Young doctor woman wearing doctor uniform and stethoscope at the clinic smiling looking to the side and staring away thinking.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com