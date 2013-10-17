Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young diverse coworkers during break time outside of office, sitting on bench having fun using modern smartphone, dressed in fashionable elegant clothes, enjoy spare time, have conversation and laugh
Portrait Of Smiling Mature Woman Wearing Apron Taking Part In Cookery Class In Kitchen
Business people looking at a graph in the conference room at office
Studding friends socializing and studying together in library
Two young couples clinking by their drinks at home party on friday night
group of kids on the school background having fun hand together
Happy friends eating street food outdoor - Young trendy people having fun together drinking and laughing around downtown streets - City lifestyle and party concept - Focus on right man face
Group of business people are working together on a computer

See more

1727975848

See more

1727975848

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136160291

Item ID: 2136160291

young diverse coworkers during break time outside of office, sitting on bench having fun using modern smartphone, dressed in fashionable elegant clothes, enjoy spare time, have conversation and laugh

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov