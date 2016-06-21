Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young creative smiling happy asian man relaxing using desktop computer working and video conference meeting online chat at home.work from home concept
Young smiling asian man relaxing using laptop computer working and video conference meeting online chat at home.Young creative girl talk with headset.work from home concept
Asian young business woman is sitting on the sofa in her own house is wearing headphones video call conference with laptop computer with pile of graph and chart paper at home office, work from home
Young smiling asian man using laptop computer working and video conference online meeting with colleagues at home.Young creative man talk video call with business team.work from home concept
handsome male mixed race freelancer working with laptop on kitchen during quarantine
beautiful woman holding apple and sitting on sofa with laptop
Young smiling asian man using laptop computer working and video conference online meeting with colleagues at home.Young creative man talk video call with headset.work from home concept
Woman sitting by a window at home using video chat on laptop computer

See more

1893323605

See more

1893323605

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131288691

Item ID: 2131288691

Young creative smiling happy asian man relaxing using desktop computer working and video conference meeting online chat at home.work from home concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7745 × 5166 pixels • 25.8 × 17.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Art_Photo

Art_Photo