Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088686725
Young craftswoman in dirty apron working with product in pottery studio, shaping modeling clay kitchenware, female potter making handmade ceramics for sale in workshop. Creative hobby concept
D
By DimaBerlin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apronartartisanartistartworkceramicceramicsceramistclassclaycraftcraftswomancreatecreativecreativitycrockeryearthenwarefemalegirlhandcrafthandicrafthandmadehandworkhobbykitchenwarelessonmakingmanufacturingmastermasterclassmodelingmoldingmudoccupationpotterpotteryproductsculptingshapeshapingshopskillsmall businessstorestudiotoolwomanworkingworkshopyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist