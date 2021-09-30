Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101804561
Young couple portrait in studio with black background. Blond woman wearing green blouse dress social and white bald man wearing black dress shirt and jeans. Looking at the camera holding each other.
T
By Tiago Montes
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleteathleticattractivebackgroundbald headbald manbald womanbeautifulbeautyblackblondecasualcaucasiancoupledarkfemalefitfitnessgirlgreen eyesguyhandsomehappyisolatedlifestylelookinglovemalemanmodelmuscularpassionpassionatepeopleperformancepersonplayerportraitposingredrelationshipromanceromanticsexysportstudiotwowhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist