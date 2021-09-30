Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094364978
Young couple man and woman on kitchen at home making jack-o'-lantern preparing for halloween, cutting pumpkin. Cutting out faces from a fresh pumpkin. Preparing for the Halloween party celebration
