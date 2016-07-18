Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
young couple in love man and woman in fashion stylish winter clothes standing in snowy pine forest and having fun spending time together, concept of valentine's day and newlyweds, tenderness and love
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG