Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young couple in love man and woman in fashion stylish winter clothes standing in snowy pine forest and having fun spending time together, concept of valentine's day and newlyweds, tenderness and love
Wedding in winter. Boy and girl in the winter forest. Hug love couple
Wedding in winter. Boy and girl in the winter forest. Hug love couple
Amazing smiling wedding couple Beautiful bride and groom embracing and kissing on their wedding day.
Beautiful couple in winter forest. Moment before a kiss. Copy space
Happy guy and girl in in gray sweaters in winter park
Love story young couple in winter. Romantic relationship,love and kisses
Lovely couple spending time together on snowy day. Winter vacation

See more

1679057014

See more

1679057014

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126966753

Item ID: 2126966753

young couple in love man and woman in fashion stylish winter clothes standing in snowy pine forest and having fun spending time together, concept of valentine's day and newlyweds, tenderness and love

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlavdiyaV

KlavdiyaV