Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young confused housewife woman 20s in casual clothes beige shirt eat oatmeal porridge use mobile cell phone count calories cooking food in light kitchen at home alone. Healthy diet lifestyle concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6423 × 4283 pixels • 21.4 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG