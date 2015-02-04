Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young and confident. Studio shot of a beautiful young woman in profile isolated on white.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4704 × 5202 pixels • 15.7 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
904 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
452 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG