Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young confident employee business woman in blue shirt hold paper account documents work stand at workplace white desk with laptop pc computer at light modern office indoors Achievement career concept
Smiling woman work with a laptop sitting at her office desk.
Student studying with laptop and sitting on the desk at home
Student studying with laptop and sitting on the desk at home
Work from home. Woman drinking coffee and using digital tablet in the morning. Hands on laptop
woman working with laptop and writing on notebook page
Successful young woman in modern office working on laptop. Female businesswoman readind financial report analyzing statistics pointing at pie chart working at her desk
Woman Removing mask from face. Woman with a protective face mask having breathing troubles. Risk coronavirus 2019-ncov contamination at workplace concept

See more

1860711751

See more

1860711751

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326597

Item ID: 2132326597

Young confident employee business woman in blue shirt hold paper account documents work stand at workplace white desk with laptop pc computer at light modern office indoors Achievement career concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6600 × 4400 pixels • 22 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio