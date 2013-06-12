Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Young Chinese girl wearing school uniform sitting in front of thick textbooks with hands on sides of head with a pouting face expression with an alarm clock in front
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG