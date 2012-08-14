Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young cheerful girl in a bright colored sweater on a white background holds a big phone in focus with a blank white screen
A picture of a young woman holding a tablet computer over white background
Close up portrait of cute african american girl covering her mouth with hand being shocked and showing mobile phone with blank white screen at the camera. Focus is on hand. Mock up, free copy space.
Joyful teen showing a mockup phone screen to camera sitting on a couch in the living room at home
Studio portrait of cute funny girl hiding half of her face behing the tablet with blank white screen and smiling. Close up shot isolated on bright colored yellow backgrond. Mock up, copy space.
Girl with tabllet
Attractive adult girl with ring in nose demonstrating her mobile phone on camera advertising new model, being glad while isolated against grey wall
Picture showing happy woman with tablet on sofa

See more

577211680

See more

577211680

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124971192

Item ID: 2124971192

Young cheerful girl in a bright colored sweater on a white background holds a big phone in focus with a blank white screen

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face