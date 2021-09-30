Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088104767
A young caucasian woman in uniform and helmet with a folder in her hand. In the background, boiler equipment and pipes. Industrial production. Side view.
S
By STEKLO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
analysisboilerboiler-housecheckingcirculationcompressorconceptcondensingcontrolcoolingengineerequalityequipmentfactorygasgaugeheatinghelmetholdingindicatorindustryinspectioninspectormachinerymaintenancemeasuringpadpeoplepersonpipepipesplumberportraitproductionpumproomservicesystemtechniciantechnologythermostattubevalvevesselwaterwomanworkworkerworkwearyoung
Categories: People, Industrial
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist