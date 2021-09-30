Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103878942
A young Caucasian woman is sitting on a bed, holding a Cup of coffee or tea and smiling. Lying next to the laptop. In the background, a white window. Copy space.
S
By STEKLO
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultaloneattractivebeautifulbedbeveragecalmcasualcaucasiancoffeecomputercouchcupdrinkemotionfurnituregreyhandshappyhomehothouseindoorindoorsinteriorinternetjoyfullaptoplifestylelivingmodernmorningnotebookpeacefulpeopleportraitrelaxationrestsittingsuccesssuccessfulsunriseteathoughtfulwhitewindowwirelesswomanworkingyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist