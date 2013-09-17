Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young Caucasian woman having video call, using laptop computer, wearing wireless headphones, sitting on floor at home, copy space. Happy millennial lady watching movie, chatting online on pc
Photo of little pretty pupil school lady talk chatting skype laptop online lesson video call friends classmates sit floor carpet sofa use earphones good mood distance quarantine indoors
Close up full length body size portrait of pretty amazing she her lady at house searching information for work wearing casual jeans denim shirt lying legs crossed comfortable on floor carpet
A beautiful woman in a blue tracksuit is stretching at home in front of a laptop. She sits in a transverse twine.
Young woman reading a big book at home
Female student sitting on sofa at home, reading book.
Photo of pretty young girl sit floor write notepad look netbook wear eyewear white pullover in living room home indoors
Young woman using laptop while sitting on cozy sofa indoors

See more

781994521

See more

781994521

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126239037

Item ID: 2126239037

Young Caucasian woman having video call, using laptop computer, wearing wireless headphones, sitting on floor at home, copy space. Happy millennial lady watching movie, chatting online on pc

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Prostock-studio

Prostock-studio