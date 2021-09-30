Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094487255
Young caucasian girl wearing blue turtleneck over white background smile excited directing fingers look empty space
Madrid, Spain
R
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertadvertisingadviceamazedawesomebannerblondeblue eyescasualcheerfulchoicechoosecopyspacecuriousdirectdirectiondiscountexcitedfashionfemalefingerfreespacefunfunnygesturegirlhappyhispanicjoyleisurelooknewspointingrightrussiansaleshockedshoppingshowingsignstudiosurprisesweatertrendyturtleneckunbelievablewinwinterwomanwonder
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist