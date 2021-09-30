Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091660502
Young Caucasian brunette doing anti-aging, smoothing, lymphatic drainage facial massage with jade roller massager. Skin care. Attractive natural beauty woman massages her face with stone roller.
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingageanti-agingbackgroundbeautifulbeautybeigebodybrunettecaucasiancleancleansingclearclose-upcopy spacecosmetologyeyesfacefreshheads hothealthhealthyisolatedjade rollerlipsmakeupmassagemassagermoisturizingpamperingperfectportraitprettypurerejuvenatingrejuvenationsensualityshinyskin caresoftspatouchingtreatmentvisagewell-beingwellnesswomanwrinkleyouth
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist