Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Young Caucasian belly dancing girl in beautiful decorated clothes on white background and reflective floor. Not isolated
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
5334 × 3069 pixels • 17.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 575 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 288 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.