Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young catmint plant in flowerpot outside on the patio or balcony. Close up of small catnip seedling. Also known as catswort, catwort, and Nepeta cataria. Selective focus with defocused background.
Formats
4800 × 3151 pixels • 16 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 656 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG