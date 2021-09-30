Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089161100
Young businesswoman in glasses feeling tired, suffering from eye strain and fatigue during computer work, overworked hispanic female employee working in front of laptop all day in office
V
By VK Studio
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
businessbusinesswomancomputerconcerneddeadlinedeskemployeeexhaustexhaustedexhaustioneyeeyewearfatiguefemalefrustratedfrustrationglassesheadachehispanichomeitalianjoblaptopmigrainemonitornotebookoccupationofficeoverworkedpainpeopleproductivitysittingspanishspectaclesstrainstressstressedsuffertabletasktechnologytiredtirednesswomanworkworkerworkplaceyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist