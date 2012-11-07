Images

Young businessman handsome taking relax time. Tired startup business owner stretching and taking a break from working on laptop
Businessman working from a hotel room sitting on the floor. Executive manager sitting on the floor in a hotel room working.
Smart businessman typing on laptop keyboard and looking away while sitting on bench against window and working on project in contemporary workspace
Handsome gentleman holding cup of hot drink and smiling while sitting at the table with notebook in cozy coffee shop
Young stylish businessman working in the office
Men's Doctor sitting on a chair At the desk, there is a laptop.
Handsome caucasian businessman in stylish formal outfit satisfied with rich lifestyle and prosperous project income using laptop computer for checking mails, confident owner working in designed office
One Asian man portrait wearing a shirt.

1789882619

2132858237

Item ID: 2132858237

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Monster Ztudio

Monster Ztudio