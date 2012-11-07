Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young businessman handsome taking relax time. Tired startup business owner stretching and taking a break from working on laptop
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG