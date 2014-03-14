Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young businessman attending meeting in shorts with formal shirt during work from home - concept of coronavirus or covid-19 new normal and business meeting.
Serious male director making important conversation via cellular phone spending time at company office, indian it professional working with laptop device calling to employer for discussing details
Young employee after accident in the office
Happy businessman smiling shaking his fist in victorious gesture working on his laptop at office celebrating success victory achievement improvement winning successful project satisfaction exulting
Vintage businessman sitting at his desk with an old-fashioned rotary telephone and manual typewriter, side view with aged effect
Business Man
Portrait of attractive young businessman using smartphone while sitting at office desk with laptop and other items. Leisure, break, communication and technology concept
businessman sitting at table and looking at wristwatch in office

See more

1637277511

See more

1637277511

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130332471

Item ID: 2130332471

young businessman attending meeting in shorts with formal shirt during work from home - concept of coronavirus or covid-19 new normal and business meeting.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5690 × 3721 pixels • 19 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 654 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 327 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS