Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young brunette teenager wearing casual elegant look surprised with hand on head for mistake, remember error. forgot, bad memory concept.
Angry business woman shot in the studio
Young beautiful blonde woman wearing casual sweater shooting and killing oneself pointing hand and fingers to head like gun, suicide gesture.
Young beautiful chinese woman wearing casual shirt surprised with hand on head for mistake, remember error. forgot, bad memory concept.
Young beautiful woman wearing casual clothes making fun of people with fingers on forehead doing loser gesture mocking and insulting.
Pretty young girl with thumb up
Beautiful female half-length portrait isolated on white studio background. Young emotional woman in casual clothes. Human emotions, facial expression concept. Astonished, wondered, calling for sales.
asian young woman listening to music and dancing

See more

86405098

See more

86405098

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174843

Item ID: 2136174843

Young brunette teenager wearing casual elegant look surprised with hand on head for mistake, remember error. forgot, bad memory concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7183 × 4582 pixels • 23.9 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 638 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 319 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com