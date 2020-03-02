Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young brunette teenager wearing business jacket approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. winner gesture.
Hispanic young woman wearing casual red t shirt approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. winner gesture.
Young beautiful brunette woman wearing casual shirt standing over red background approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. Winner gesture.
Young brunette woman wearing casual clothes looking at the camera smiling with open arms for hug. cheerful expression embracing happiness.
Young latin woman wearing casual clothes approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. winner gesture.
Young beautiful chinese sporty woman wearing sweatshirt over isolated red background approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. Winner gesture.
Young beautiful blonde woman wearing casual sweater over red isolated background smiling friendly offering handshake as greeting and welcoming. Successful business.
Young beautiful blonde woman wearing casual sweater over red isolated background pointing to you and the camera with fingers, smiling positive and cheerful

See more

1763388962

See more

1763388962

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174799

Item ID: 2136174799

Young brunette teenager wearing business jacket approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. winner gesture.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com