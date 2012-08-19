Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Young blonde woman wearing a high fashion mini dress with big teased hair, a small clutch and a feather hair piece sitting on a yellow wall and enjoying a Martini
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

13033045

Stock Photo ID: 13033045

Young blonde woman wearing a high fashion mini dress with big teased hair, a small clutch and a feather hair piece sitting on a yellow wall and enjoying a Martini

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 3613 × 2400 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Real Deal Photo

Real Deal Photo

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.