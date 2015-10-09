Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young blonde woman in a beige jumpsuit is sitting on the rolls of hay. Romantic country girl on hay.
beautiful girl in a field with hay
a girl in a field near the sea
beautiful girl in a field with hay
beautiful girl in a field with hay
Hay fever relief concept
young girl standing on round straw stack and looking around
sexy blonde in field

See more

80153041

See more

80153041

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132121905

Item ID: 2132121905

Young blonde woman in a beige jumpsuit is sitting on the rolls of hay. Romantic country girl on hay.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Serg Zastavkin

Serg Zastavkin