Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young black girl drinking fresh water from a pipe somewhere in an African dryland; global warming concept
Couple holding hands and enjoying nature. Man pointing at mountain. Backs turned, autumn time.
A cute little toddler boy is standing on the moor and is pointing
A young guy with a backpack walks on the slope of Mashuk Mountain in Pyatigorsk, in the background there is a shortcut road
Portrait of a savage ginger runing girl on the background of mountains
boy with guitar at fall meadow tree sunset
boy on a walk in the woods with the dog
young woman traveling with her backpack in the mountains, sitting on a rock and reading a book or a journal

See more

478413997

See more

478413997

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132965903

Item ID: 2132965903

Young black girl drinking fresh water from a pipe somewhere in an African dryland; global warming concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Riccardo Mayer

Riccardo Mayer