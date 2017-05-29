Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Young black African American couple sitting by glass table and eating meal of salad, bagels with cream cheese and orange juice
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3631 × 2508 pixels • 12.1 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 691 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.