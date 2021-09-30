Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082241222
A young beautiful woman in a white shirt sits with a pensive view on the windowsill and looks out the window. The concept of sadness, longing, unrequited love, separation from a loved one. Copy space
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultaloneattractivebeautifulbeautyblackbodybookbrunettecasualcaucasianclothingcutedepressionemotionexpressionfacefashionfemalegirlglamourhairladylightlonelylonglookmalaysiaonepersonportraitreadingrelaxsadsadnesssitsittingsmilesolitudeteenagerthinkthoughtfulupsetwaitingwhitewindowwindowsillwomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist