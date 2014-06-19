Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young beautiful woman with perfect skin, bright spring pink make-up and naked shoulders on a white background. Cheerfully smiles.
gladness happy time. beautiful asian woman victory sign.
asian young beautiful woman smiling and touching her face, isolated over white background. natural makeup, SPA therapy, skincare, cosmetology and plastic surgery concept
Beauty woman with charming smile to you with health skin, teeth and hair isolated on white background, asian beauty
Beautiful Young asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin, on white background, Face care, Facial treatment. Cosmetology, beauty and spa. Asian women portrait
Beautiful woman skin cares
asian young beautiful woman smiling and touching her face, isolated over white background. natural makeup, SPA therapy, skincare, cosmetology and plastic surgery concept
Beautiful Young Asian Woman Holding Hands smile feeling so happy and cheerful with healthy Clean and Fresh skin,isolated on white background,Beauty Cosmetics Concept

See more

1489503893

See more

1489503893

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125910525

Item ID: 2125910525

Young beautiful woman with perfect skin, bright spring pink make-up and naked shoulders on a white background. Cheerfully smiles.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face