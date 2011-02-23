Images

Image
Young beautiful woman with perfect skin, bright spring pink make-up and naked shoulders on a white background.
Feamale beauty face healthy skin hand touching woman
closeup Beauty Woman face Portrait, Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Healthy Skin, Facial treatment. Cosmetology, beauty and spa, on white background.
Spa Beauty Woman with Healthy Skin. Cute Female Face
Asian beauty woman clean healthy skin beautiful female face
Asian beauty woman clean healthy skin beautiful female face
Attractive young woman, face and body skin care concept, portrait beauty brunette girl. Hand near face isolated on beige background
Woman face isolated on white close up beauty healthy skin fashion natural make up

1620616384

1620616384

2125910513

Item ID: 2125910513

Young beautiful woman with perfect skin, bright spring pink make-up and naked shoulders on a white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

