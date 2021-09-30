Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094047956
Young and beautiful woman holds a world ball in her hands and shows it to the camera. The woman is a geography teacher. Concept of education and teaching. Travel and tourism
Seville, Spain
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1attractivebackgroundballoonbeautifulboxbusinessconceptcontinentcountrydecorationearthecologyeducationenvironmentgeographyglobalglobehandhandcrafthappinesshappyhuglandmapnaturepeopleplanetpointingportraitprettyprotectionschoolshowingsmilespherestudentstudysymbolteacherteachingtourismtravelweatherwomanworldworld ballworld mapyouth
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist