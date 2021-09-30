Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091093565
Young and beautiful woman with brown coat and glass of coffee in her hand, checking social networks on her tablet as she leaves her office at breakfast time. Business concept, relaxation, empowerment.
Seville, Spain
f
By farinasfoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementambitionaspirationassistantbreakfastbusinessbusiness womanbusinesswomancareercheckingconfidencecorporateemployeeemploymentempowermentequalityexecutiveexpertisefemininefreedomgrowthimprovementindependenceindividualinspirationalissuejoblaptoplatinmanagementminoritynetworksoccupationpowerprettyprofessionalsocialsocietystrengthtablettimetrendtriumphtrustvictorywinningwomanworkerworkplaceyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist