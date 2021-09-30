Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091093358
Young beautiful woman in brown coat drinking coffee, checking social networks on her tablet while leaving her office at breakfast time. Business concept, relaxation, empowerment.
Seville, Spain
f
By farinasfoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achievementambitionaspirationassistantbusinessbusiness womanbusinesswomancareercheckingcoffeeconfidencecorporatedrinkingemployeeemploymentempowermentequalityexecutiveexpertisefemininefreedomgrowthimprovementindependenceindividualinspirationalissuejoblaptoplatinmanagementminoritynetworksoccupationpowerprettyprofessionalsocialsocietystrengthtablettrendtriumphtrustvictorywinningwomanworkerworkplaceyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist