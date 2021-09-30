Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088976156
Young beautiful woman in bathrobe with white towel on head holding slice of watermelon on pink background
New York, NY, USA
C
By CarlosDavid
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultafricanafrican-americanafter showerbackgroundbathbathrobebeautifulbeautycleanclearcosmeticsdermatologyfacefemalefreshfruitgirlgreathairhandhappyheadhealthholdinghygienelifestylemoisturemoisturizepeopleperfectpersonpinkportraitprocedurerevitalizeshowerskinslicespatowelwashwatermelonwetwhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist