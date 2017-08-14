Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young beautiful girl in a white shirt plays with her long brown hair on a dark background among light and shadows.
Fashion portrait on a dark background
Fashion portrait of woman in studio listening
Arms up in His Shirt
Portrait of a beautiful stylish woman with curly hair
Beautiful brunette woman in a gymnastic dress
Low Key Shot - sensual woman posing
Woman with fashionable makeup in shirt on black background

See more

695672698

See more

695672698

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138272547

Item ID: 2138272547

A young beautiful girl in a white shirt plays with her long brown hair on a dark background among light and shadows.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich

Kiselev Andrey Valerevich