Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091657460
A young beautiful girl in white clothes folded her hands, palms together. Peace and love gesture for meditation and relaxation exercises. Concept of yoga outdoors, spiritual practices. Copy space
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activeamazingattractivebalancebeautybigbodycaucasianchubbycurvyenergyexerciseeyes closedfatfemalefitfitnessflexiblegirlhands togetherhealthhealthyinspirationlargelifestylelotusmeditationmorningnatureoutdoorsoverweightparkplus sizeposepositionpuffyrelaxrelaxationsportsportystretchingsummertrainingtummyweightwellnesswomanworkoutyogayoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist