Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094047947
Young, beautiful, dark-haired woman wearing a purple carnival mask against a background of glass on a building. Carnival mask and costume concept.
Seville, Spain
J
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1anticbeautifulbeautyblackbrazilcarnivalcarnival maskchildrenconcealcostumedancingdiamonddisguisedressfacefantasyfashionfeatherfestivalflowerfollygirlgoldhalloweenitalylipluxurymascaramaskmasquemerrymysteryparadepartypinkporcelainportraitprettypurpleredrosesecretsurprisetraditionvenicewomanyellowyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist