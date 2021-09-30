Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097985795
Young attractive brunette woman in a white sweater and black protective mask with a mobile phone and a paper cup with coffee chooses glasses for vision on a shop window
GERMANY
T
By TRMK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultastigmatismbeautifulbrunettebuyingcarecasualcellchoiceclientcoffeecupcustomerdioptereyeeyeglasseseyesightfacefemalegirlglasseshealthlenslifestylelookingmaskmobileophthalmologistophthalmologyopticopticalopticianoptometrypaper cuppersonphoneprotectiveshopshop windowshoppingsightsmartphonespectaclesstoresweatervisionwhitewindowwomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist