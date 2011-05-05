Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young attractive african american woman lying at home living room couch feeling sad tired and worried suffering depression, distress and anxiety in mental health, problems and broken heart concept.
Unhappy African American woman talking on the phone, angry girl talking on the phone.
Sick young african woman feeling cold covered with blanket sit on sofa, ill black girl shivering freezing warming at home wrapped with plaid, no central heating problem, fever temperature flu concept
Coughing Beard Man Sitting in Creative Room
Beautiful woman with afro hair sitting on the chair against the brick wall background
A businessman sitting on the sofa in the living room
a handsome man athletic
Sad man sitting on a bed in jeans and a shirt indoors

See more

1577623342

See more

1577623342

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124798278

Item ID: 2124798278

Young attractive african american woman lying at home living room couch feeling sad tired and worried suffering depression, distress and anxiety in mental health, problems and broken heart concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3555 × 3918 pixels • 11.9 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 907 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 454 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

SB Arts Media

SB Arts Media