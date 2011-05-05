Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young attractive african american woman lying at home living room couch feeling sad tired and worried suffering depression, distress and anxiety in mental health, problems and broken heart concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3555 × 3918 pixels • 11.9 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
907 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
454 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG