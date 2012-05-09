Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young Asian muslim woman looking at a copy space or thinking an idea, isolated in pink background
Young ginger smiling woman posing with arms crossed isolated over pink background
Young beautiful woman casual white sweater over isolated background excited for success with arms raised celebrating victory smiling. Winner concept.
Young woman over pink wall pointing to the side to present a product
Young woman over pink wall pointing back
beautiful brunette smiling on a light background with a large round striped candy.
Young Colombian girl over isolated background smiling
Young caucasian woman isolated on beige background thinking an idea while looking up

See more

1640233282

See more

1640233282

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132274911

Item ID: 2132274911

Young Asian muslim woman looking at a copy space or thinking an idea, isolated in pink background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Heru Anggara

Heru Anggara