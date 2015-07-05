Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young albino woman with blue eyes and long white hair in beautiful green dress and crown stands in loft room decorated with wooden greenhouse and Christmas trees with twinkle lights, diverse people
A young girl in a gray knitted sweater, a fur hat with earflaps, silver Christmas tinsel, mittens squats and holds snow in her hands. Trees, branches, snowy lands on the background.
happy girl buying Xmas tree at festive fair in evening
Pleasured pregnant woman in autumn park
Beautiful girl of European appearance with red hair and blue eyes walking in the Park. Bright young woman standing on the background of nature. Illustration to a book or a fairy tale.
Attractive young girl buying floral compositions at Christmas market
Beautiful and very charming young brunette girl with closed eyes smiling on a background of red vine leaves in autumn
cute young woman at christmas market

See more

1245252496

See more

1245252496

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125728551

Item ID: 2125728551

young albino woman with blue eyes and long white hair in beautiful green dress and crown stands in loft room decorated with wooden greenhouse and Christmas trees with twinkle lights, diverse people

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KlavdiyaV

KlavdiyaV