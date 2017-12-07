Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young African-American man in a white T-shirt laughs sincerely on a blue isolated background
Cheerful young business man standing with arms crossed and laughing,copy space for text,isolated on blue background
Young african american woman wearing business clothes happy face smiling with crossed arms looking at the camera. positive person.
Satisfied hipster guy enjoys time for communication, holds smartphone near ear, looks with happy expression, toothy smile, calls to colleague to discuss time of meeting, dressed in fashionable clothes
Young arabic african man wearing traditional djellaba over isolated background happy face smiling with crossed arms looking at the camera. Positive person.
African handsome man wearing casual winter sweater looking confident at the camera smiling with crossed arms and hand raised on chin. thinking positive.
Young african american man over isolated background with serious expression on face. Simple and natural looking at the camera.
I feel happy. Handsome cheerful dark-eyed afro-american man smiling and standing and having his arms crossed

See more

1033925086

See more

1033925086

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131121354

Item ID: 2131121354

A young African-American man in a white T-shirt laughs sincerely on a blue isolated background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4348 × 2759 pixels • 14.5 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 635 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova