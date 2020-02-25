Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young African American woman isolated on beige background indicates with both fore fingers up showing a blank space.
Young african american mixed race woman isolated showing a horns gesture as a revolution concept.
African american woman over isolated pink background surprised and pointing up
Young mixed african american teenager woman showing rock gesture with fingers
Close up photo beautiful funky amazing she her dark skin lady club person hang out having fun dancing queen hip-hop modern moves wear head scarf casual white t-shirt isolated pink bright background
Young afro woman holding a vitamins isolated Young afro woman holding a vitaminssmiling cheerful showing number five with fingers.
Young mixed african american teenager woman indicates with both fore fingers up showing a blank space.
Middle age beautiful curly hair woman wearing casual turtleneck sweater over pink background pointing finger up with successful idea. Exited and happy. Number one.

See more

1676089759

See more

1676089759

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135367925

Item ID: 2135367925

Young African American woman isolated on beige background indicates with both fore fingers up showing a blank space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7878 × 5252 pixels • 26.3 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero