Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young African American trainee in safety suit, yellow hard hat and earmuff stand smiling next to big container in a shipyard. African curly hair female worker in smile. Female loader with earmuff
Multi ethnic warehouse workers working together in storage room, smiling young African American woman holding the check list while Caucasian man carrying and moving box on shelves.
Absorbed female civile engineer wearing safety helmet and vest checking office blueprints
Woman on a building site making sure everything is going well
Side view of two beautiful female engineers wearing grey uniform and yellow helmets in storehouse. One worker talking on phone and another adult keeping folder. Woman listening and checking plan.
Portrait of female staff writing on clipboard in warehouse. This is a freight transportation and distribution warehouse. Industrial and industrial workers concept
American African engineer or factory worker man working at Container cargo harbor to loading containers. African dock male staff for Logistics import export shipping concept.
Portrait of workers are looking a clipboard in a warehouse

See more

449113477

See more

449113477

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130619874

Item ID: 2130619874

Young African American trainee in safety suit, yellow hard hat and earmuff stand smiling next to big container in a shipyard. African curly hair female worker in smile. Female loader with earmuff

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5348 × 3565 pixels • 17.8 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KornT

KornT