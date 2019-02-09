Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young african american man wearing casual clothes showing and pointing up with fingers number five while smiling confident and happy.
Young african american man wearing casual clothes showing and pointing up with fingers number three while smiling confident and happy.
Studio shot of young African man wearing denim shirt against gray background
Middle age businessman wearing suit standing over isolated white background showing and pointing up with fingers number four while smiling confident and happy.
African guy with a white sweatshirt on a yellow background
Portrait of Doctor Waving Hand to Welcome
Business Man Greeting
Young man wearing casual blue shirt making okay sign over white background.

See more

1871811235

See more

1871811235

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136178253

Item ID: 2136178253

Young african american man wearing casual clothes showing and pointing up with fingers number five while smiling confident and happy.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com