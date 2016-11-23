Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young african american man holding gift looking positive and happy standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth
Wonderful gift! Adorable photo of attractive man with beautiful smile holding his birthday present box isolated over pink background.
Joyful young hipster guy with a mustache in glasses hugs a red gift box on a yellow background. The concept of the joy of gifts.
Wonderful gift! Adorable photo of attractive man with beautiful smile holding his birthday present box isolated over pink background.
Handsome blond man with beard wearing casual clothes and glasses clapping and applauding happy and joyful, smiling proud hands together
Joyful young hipster guy with a mustache in glasses hugs a red gift box on a yellow background. The concept of the joy of gifts. Advertising space.
Funny old fashioned man sitting by a desk writing with big pencil.
Handsome african american man with afro hair holding gift smiling happy and positive, thumb up doing excellent and approval sign

See more

1852768621

See more

1852768621

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136178263

Item ID: 2136178263

Young african american man holding gift looking positive and happy standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7936 × 5279 pixels • 26.5 × 17.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com