Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young African American man drinks coffee from a yellow cup on a blue isolated background.
African american businessman wearing id drinking coffee over isolated yellow background cover mouth with hand shocked with shame for mistake, expression of fear, scared in silence, secret concept
African american businessman wearing id drinking coffee over isolated yellow background serious face thinking about question, very confused idea
Portrait of a confident young african man drinking tropical cocktail isolated over blue background
Cheerful emotional african guy eats ice cream in a waffle cone.
handsome bearded man with colorful tubes in long beard and mustache has stylish hair on smiling face holding glass of alcoholic cocktail in vintage suede leather waistcoat on blue studio background
Businessman with a bottle of beer
handsome bearded man with colorful tubes in long beard and mustache has stylish hair on smiling face holding glass of alcoholic cocktail in vintage suede leather waistcoat on blue studio background

See more

774136036

See more

774136036

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131077011

Item ID: 2131077011

A young African American man drinks coffee from a yellow cup on a blue isolated background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4223 × 2841 pixels • 14.1 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 673 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova